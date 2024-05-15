Cargo Ship Had Blackout Hours Before Hitting Bridge

The cargo ship Dali experienced an electrical blackout about 10 hours before leaving the Port of Baltimore and yet again shortly before it slammed into the Francis Key Bridge and killed six construction workers, federal investigators said Tuesday, providing the most detailed account yet of the tragedy. More, from the AP:

The power outage occurred after a crew member mistakenly closed an exhaust damper, causing the ship's engine to stall, investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board said in their preliminary report. Shortly after leaving Baltimore, the ship crashed into one of the bridge's supporting columns because another power outage caused it to lose steering at the exact worst moment.