National Park Service officials are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man and his dog who they say may have tried to navigate the Grand Canyon in a homemade raft. KLAS reports that a 2001 Toyota Tacoma belonging to 58-year-old Thomas Lee Robison was found at Lees Ferry on Sunday, but Robison and his pet Welsh corgi were nowhere to be found. The man from Santa Fe, New Mexico, "is believed to have attempted to travel down the Colorado River with his small dog on a wooden raft," the NPS says in a release.
The NPS memo shows a photo of the supposed raft, which NBC News describes as "three wooden boards crudely held together, as well as a paddle and a life vest." Park officials say Robison is about 5 foot 10 and 160 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. The dog is described as being 11 years old and weighing around 25 pounds. The NPS says an investigation is underway and asks anyone with information on Robison to call Grand Canyon officials at 928-638-7805. (More Grand Canyon stories.)