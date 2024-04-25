National Park Service officials are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man and his dog who they say may have tried to navigate the Grand Canyon in a homemade raft. KLAS reports that a 2001 Toyota Tacoma belonging to 58-year-old Thomas Lee Robison was found at Lees Ferry on Sunday, but Robison and his pet Welsh corgi were nowhere to be found. The man from Santa Fe, New Mexico, "is believed to have attempted to travel down the Colorado River with his small dog on a wooden raft," the NPS says in a release.