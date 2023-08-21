3 Die After Drinking Fast-Food Milkshakes

A listeria outbreak that killed three people and sickened three others has been linked to fast-food milkshakes in Washington state. Authorities say the ice cream machines at a Tacoma Frugals restaurant were not properly cleaned, and the foodborne bacteria was found inside the machines after the illnesses were reported, KOMO News reports. It was found to be the same strain that infected all six people, and two of the three victims who survived reported having had a milkshake from the Frugals location before getting sick, CNN reports. No other locations of the fast-food chain are believed to be involved, but nonetheless, Frugals says in a statement that all locations will undergo enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures, and all ice cream machines will be tested for the bacteria.
"We are heartbroken and deeply regret any harm our actions could have caused," Frugals says in a statement. The Tacoma location stopped using its ice cream machines on Aug. 8, but since listeria can affect people up to 70 days after it is ingested, authorities are warning anyone who recently ate at that Frugals to be on the lookout for symptoms, KING5 reports. Those can include fever, headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, confusion, diarrhea or other gastrointestinal distress, loss of balance, and seizures. Most people don't experience serious complications from listeria infections, but those who are pregnant, age 65 or older, or who have compromised immune systems are at particular risk. All of the victims in this outbreak had conditions that weakened their immune systems. (Read more listeria stories.)