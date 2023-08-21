3 Die After Drinking Fast-Food Milkshakes

A listeria outbreak that killed three people and sickened three others has been linked to fast-food milkshakes in Washington state. Authorities say the ice cream machines at a Tacoma Frugals restaurant were not properly cleaned, and the foodborne bacteria was found inside the machines after the illnesses were reported, KOMO News reports. It was found to be the same strain that infected all six people, and two of the three victims who survived reported having had a milkshake from the Frugals location before getting sick, CNN reports. No other locations of the fast-food chain are believed to be involved, but nonetheless, Frugals says in a statement that all locations will undergo enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures, and all ice cream machines will be tested for the bacteria.