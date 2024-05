As of Wednesday, a law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant, took effect in Florida. As the Washington Post reports, the state went "from one with the fewest restrictions for the procedure in the South" to one where abortion is "all but banned." Here's what to know:



The new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year and confirmed by the Florida Supreme Court in April replaces a 15-week ban in effect since July 2022. Exemptions: It includes exceptions for rape, incest, and human trafficking but only up to 15 weeks of pregnancy and only with supporting documents from doctors or police, per the Post. There are also exemptions for fatal fetal anomalies before the third trimester, and for cases where the woman's life is at risk or she faces a "substantial and irreversible" physical impairment.