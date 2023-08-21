Kid Rock's Latest Beverage Choice Causes a Stir

Back in April, Kid Rock posted a rather to-the-point video of himself shooting up cases of Bud Light—declaring in no uncertain terms, "F--- Bud Light and f--- Anheuser-Busch"—amid the Dylan Mulvaney transgender brouhaha . Here in August, the singer/rapper was spotted swilling a Bud Light at a concert Thursday in Nashville, and TMZ reports that there's been some definite reaction. The Street calls Rock Bud Light's "unlikely new supporter," while others in tweets variously call it "TREASON" or say things like, "I am STRONGLY against CANCEL CULTURE but I am calling for a boycott of all Kid Rock products until further notice."

The Daily Caller somewhat incredulously tweeted, "C'mon Kid Rock, what are we doing?" Others, TMZ notes, came to his defense: "I will ALWAYS stand with Kid Rock! If you've already had many non-woke beers, it is easy to be tricked into drinking a woke Bud Light by accident. Give Kid a break. He's fighting hard for our freedom!" Fox News notes that the move might signal "a softer attitude towards the brand," while noting both that the images appear to have been taken without his knowledge, and the general mockery from the right and the left. Rock's reps did not respond to a request for comment. (Read more Kid Rock stories.)