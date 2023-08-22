What a New Iowa Poll Tells Us About the Race

Former President Trump holds a gargantuan lead over his Republican rivals in national polls. But critics of Trump say we should ignore the national polls and instead focus on those from places such as Iowa where the campaign is currently in full swing. Well, a major poll from Iowa is out from the Des Moines Register, NBC News, and Mediacom, and what does it tells us? Trump still dominates the race, though not by as much. And it includes what the New York Times describes as "glimmers of hope" for his challengers. Highlights:

Trump leads with 42%, ahead of Ron DeSantis at 19%, and Sen. Tim Scott at 9%. Then come Nikki Haley and Mike Pence at 6%, followed by Chris Christie (5%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (4%).

Trump's support seems to have grown since his fourth indictment—he led DeSantis 38% to 20% in the days before the Georgia charges were unveiled, notes the Register.

But a combined 57% say it's time to replace Trump as the party leader or at least consider other leaders, per NBC.

DeSantis has a higher favorability rating that Trump, though barely, at 66% to 65%, per the Times. The Florida governor has the highest such rating of any candidate.

40% of voters say their minds are made up about a candidate, and most are Trump supporters. Most voters, 52%, say they could be persuaded to back a different candidate than their current favorite.

The Iowa caucuses will take place Jan. 15. Despite Trump's lead, the race may be "closer than it may first seem," J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll, tells the Register.