'J-Rod' Did Two Things Nobody in Baseball Has Ever Done Mariners' Julio Rodriguez had 17 hits in 4 games, reached base 17 straight times he put ball in play By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Aug 22, 2023 8:14 AM CDT Copied Seattle Mariners center-fielder Julio Rodriguez acknowledges Houston Astros players before a game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox) View 1 more image Even the most casual of baseball fans might take a moment to wrap their heads around what Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners just accomplished. The 22-year-old center-fielder wrapped up a sizzling and historic five-game stretch at the plate. Highlights: Within that span, "J-Rod" had 17 hits in four games, a Major League Baseball record. He had 18 hits in the five games, which has not been done in the last 100 years, per Fan Nation at SI.com. The Athletic suggests the most incredible feat of all is that Rodriguez reached base 17 consecutive times when putting the ball in play, which no player in history has done before. He had four hits in four straight games, which has not been done since 1925, per Yahoo Sports. (He also had two homers and five steals in the stretch.) Meanwhile, Seattle has not lost during this stretch, and they are now back in a playoff spot. View 1 more image