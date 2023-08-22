'J-Rod' Did Two Things Nobody in Baseball Has Ever Done

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez had 17 hits in 4 games, reached base 17 straight times he put ball in play
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 22, 2023 8:14 AM CDT
He Just Had Mind-Boggling Streak in Baseball
Seattle Mariners center-fielder Julio Rodriguez acknowledges Houston Astros players before a game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Houston.   (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Even the most casual of baseball fans might take a moment to wrap their heads around what Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners just accomplished. The 22-year-old center-fielder wrapped up a sizzling and historic five-game stretch at the plate. Highlights:

  • Within that span, "J-Rod" had 17 hits in four games, a Major League Baseball record.
  • He had 18 hits in the five games, which has not been done in the last 100 years, per Fan Nation at SI.com.
  • The Athletic suggests the most incredible feat of all is that Rodriguez reached base 17 consecutive times when putting the ball in play, which no player in history has done before.
  • He had four hits in four straight games, which has not been done since 1925, per Yahoo Sports. (He also had two homers and five steals in the stretch.)
  • Meanwhile, Seattle has not lost during this stretch, and they are now back in a playoff spot.
(Read more Major League Baseball stories.)

