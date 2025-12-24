Steelers' DK Metcalf Gets 2-Game Ban for Fan Altercation

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will miss the last two games of the regular season after the NFL ruled he crossed the line between players and fans in Detroit. He was suspended without pay for an on-field altercation with Lions fan Ryan Kennedy during Sunday's game at Ford Field, which the Steelers won 29-24. League rules bar players from entering the stands or confronting spectators, and say any unnecessary physical contact with a fan that raises safety or crowd-control concerns will be punished, the AP reports. Metcalf appealed the suspension but it was upheld by the NFL, reports SI .

Video shows a tense exchange in the second quarter of Pittsburgh's 29–24 win, with Kennedy leaning over the railing and shouting as Metcalf approached. The video appears to show Metcalf grabbing Kennedy with his right arm and then jabbing toward his head; any contact seemed minimal. Metcalf stayed in the game and finished with four catches for 42 yards.

What triggered the confrontation is sharply disputed. Former NFL receiver Chad Ochocinco said on his podcast that Metcalf told him the fan used a racial slur and insulted his mother. Kennedy's attorneys said he "categorically denies" using any slur or hate speech, calling the allegations "completely false" and saying they are not backed by video, witnesses, or reporting. Kennedy told the Detroit Free Press that Metcalf he had only addressed the player by his given name, DeKaylin. "He doesn't like his government name," he said. "I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt."

His lawyers say he has since received threats and harassment, and Kennedy will not comment further because "this matter will now likely be the subject of formal legal proceedings." Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he doesn't condone Metcalf's actions, but the player has his full support, the AP reports. Tom Pelissero at the NFL Network reports that Metcalf has a history with Kennedy—he reported the same fan to security last season, when he was playing for Seattle.