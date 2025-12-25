Martha Stewart Joins Pal Snoop as Soccer Team Owner

Both are now investors in the Welsh team Swansea City
Posted Dec 25, 2025 6:36 AM CST
Martha Stewart Joins Snoop in the Soccer Biz
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart attend the Footwear News Achievement Awards at Cipriani South Street on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in New York.   (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Martha Stewart's new venture might be an unexpected one: soccer. The domestic mogul has become the latest high-profile figure to buy into the sport, becoming a minority owner of the Welsh team Swansea City, reports the Guardian. In doing so, the 84-year-old joins her friend Snoop Dogg as a team investor. It's not clear how big of a stake either has in the former Premier League club, per ESPN. The team plays in the English second division.

"We are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America's leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club," wrote owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen in a message to fans. Modric is a soccer star who plays with AC Milan.

Elsewhere, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac (previously McElhenney) own Wrexham, and former NFL great Tom Brady has a stake in Birmingham City. Another NFL star, JJ Watt, is a minority owner in Burnley, actor Michael B. Jordan owns a stake in Bournemouth, while Russell Crowe, Will Ferrell, golfer Jordan Spieth, and NBA star Russell Westbrook have invested in Leeds United, per the Athletic.

