Martha Stewart Joins Pal Snoop as Soccer Team Owner

Martha Stewart's new venture might be an unexpected one: soccer. The domestic mogul has become the latest high-profile figure to buy into the sport, becoming a minority owner of the Welsh team Swansea City, reports the Guardian . In doing so, the 84-year-old joins her friend Snoop Dogg as a team investor. It's not clear how big of a stake either has in the former Premier League club, per ESPN . The team plays in the English second division.

"We are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America's leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club," wrote owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen in a message to fans. Modric is a soccer star who plays with AC Milan.

Elsewhere, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac (previously McElhenney) own Wrexham, and former NFL great Tom Brady has a stake in Birmingham City. Another NFL star, JJ Watt, is a minority owner in Burnley, actor Michael B. Jordan owns a stake in Bournemouth, while Russell Crowe, Will Ferrell, golfer Jordan Spieth, and NBA star Russell Westbrook have invested in Leeds United, per the Athletic.