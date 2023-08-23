Hollywood Studio Brings Back Mask Mandate

A mask mandate has been reinstated at a major Hollywood studio, at least for some employees. After multiple employees at Lionsgate's Santa Monica flagship office tested positive for COVID, the studio said workers on two of the five floors of the building (which amounts to almost half of the total employees, Deadline reports) must wear "medical grade" masks to work until further notice. Contact tracing is being carried out. And all Lionsgate employees are again being required to self-screen, and avoid the office if experiencing any symptoms; the studio is providing COVID tests by request. Those who have traveled internationally must also avoid the office for 10 days. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the move comes amid a new wave of COVID cases that has caused some to wonder whether mask mandates might make a comeback. (Read more mask mandates stories.)