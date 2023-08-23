Rolling Stones Create Album Buzz With Ad for 'Hackney Diamonds'

The Rolling Stones haven't confirmed that their latest album will be out soon—but there were a lot of clues in an ad placed in the Hackney Gazette , a local paper in northeast London. The ad, supposedly for a glass repair business opening a new store in September, included the names of several Stones hit. "Our friendly team promises you satisfaction," reads the ad, which can be seen here . "When you say gimme shelter we'll fix your shattered windows." The name of the business, Hackney Diamonds, is believed to be the name of the new album, which would be the band's 31st. The term is local slang for broken glass on the ground after windows are smashed in a robbery, the BBC notes.

In another clue spotted by sharp-eyed readers, the "i" in "Diamonds" is dotted with the band's tongue and lips logo. The ad said the business was established in 1962—the year the band was formed. The Hackney Diamonds website includes a link to a mailing list run by Universal Music, the Stones' label. Gazette editor Simon Murfitt says that while he knew the label had placed an ad, he wasn't aware of the band's stunt until readers started asking for souvenir copies. "It's very exciting to have such a massive band announcing their new album in our papers, especially in such a cryptic manner," he says.

"I've always said the Rolling Stones have good taste when it comes to their local news and this just proves it," Murfitt says. The upcoming album will be the band's first since 2016's Blue and Lonesome album of covers and their first with original song since 2005's A Bigger Bang. It will also be their first release since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021, but he is believed to have recorded drum tracks for at least some of the new songs before his death. (Read more Rolling Stones stories.)