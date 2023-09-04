Driver Crashes Into Denny's, Injuring 23

A driver plowed through a wall of a busy East Texas restaurant on Monday, injuring 23 people. Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny's restaurant just off the Southwest Freeway. The vehicle slammed into the restaurant's south wall, leaving patrons with injuries ranging from minor cuts to "severe injuries" that police said don't appear to be life-threatening. The victims were ages 12 to 60, the AP reports.

The driver of the SUV, a man about 30 years old, was not injured, police said. All of the injured were conscious when taken to hospitals, per KTRK. The cause of the crash was not immediately released. Video and still images of the aftermath shows a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished.