There's More 'Record-Breaking Heat' to Come

Much of the country continues to bake under a heat dome, with more than 110 million people in 20 states under heat alerts as of Thursday. More than 81 million are under excessive heat warnings , including in New Orleans, Dallas, and Louisville. The National Weather Service expects "another day of dangerous and oppressive heat" Thursday, including "record-breaking heat with forecast highs into the upper 90s and low 100s" in "a broad region between the Midwest and central Gulf Coast." With the brutal humidity, heat index values will approach 120 degrees, bringing a risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke with prolonged exposure, as humidity slows evaporation of sweat, making it difficult for the body to cool down.

"Residents are advised to follow proper heat safety by staying hydrated, avoiding extending periods of time outdoors, and looking out for vulnerable family members, friends, and neighbors," NWS said. This week's heat is attributed to a high-pressure dome over much of the country. New Orleans tied the all-time record high temperature of 102 degrees on Wednesday, while Slidell, Louisiana, set an all-time high of 104, per WDSU. Milwaukee closed schools as temperatures hit 101. Meanwhile, Chicago's commuter rail service slowed trains "to compensate for heat-related stress on the tracks," per NBC Chicago. Chicago's O'Hare airport reported 96 degrees on Wednesday, with the heat index at 116—the highest since 1995, per the Weather Channel.

"Temperatures near or above 100 degrees are expected again Thursday for cities including Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Des Moines," the Weather Channel reports. The forecasted high of 98 degrees in Indianapolis would tie a record set in 1936, per Axios. A cold front will bring relief for much of the Midwest by Saturday, though searing heat is expected to continue in the South. In parts of the Lower Great Lakes, Upper Ohio Valley, and Northeast, a slow-moving warm front brings a risk of thunderstorms. "These storms will be able to take advantage of elevated atmospheric moisture content to create intense downpours," NWS said. "As a result, the threat of flash flooding exists from northeast Ohio to much of Pennsylvania and southern New York State." (Read more extreme heat stories.)