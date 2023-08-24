'This Is No Coincidence, Comrade'

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his deputy Dmitry Utkin are presumed dead in a Wednesday plane crash that many observers in Russia and beyond believe was no accident. The jet carrying Prigozhin, Utkin, and eight others went down northwest of Moscow two months to the day after the mercenary group staged an aborted rebellion against Russian military leadership, and some analysts believe it was taken down as the "Kremlin's revenge" for the challenge to Vladimir Putin, the AP reports. More:

Death could lead to "spectacular violence." Anne Applebaum at the Atlantic predicts that Prigozhin's apparent death—the latest in a long line of mysterious deaths of Putin critics—could lead to "even more spectacular violence." With the crash, the "violence on the periphery of Russia's empire has now migrated to its very heart," Applebaum writes. Many people "knew Prigozhin, worked with Prigozhin, and benefited from Prigozhin's businesses, military and criminal," she writes. "Will they wait passively for violence to consume them? Will they escape ... or will they try to strike first?"