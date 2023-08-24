Long-Lost Winnie the Pooh Sketch Found in a Tea Towel

Winnie-the-Pooh collectors with deep pockets might be interested in a UK auction next month: What is believed to be the last sketch of Pooh done by illustrator E.H. Shepard will be up for sale at Dominic Winter Auctioneers. Shepard drew the images for the A.A. Milne classic published in 1926. This particular sketch shows Pooh and Piglet walking into the sunset. While it matches one of the illustrations in the book, this one appears to be have been drawn years afterward—in 1958—likely for an annual event known as Foyles Literary Lunches, per Yahoo News.