Mall Evacuated After Suspicious Toilet Found

A person was taken into custody in Glendale, California, on Thursday night after a suspicious toilet triggered an evacuation of the Americana mall. The Glendale Police Department says the toilet, painted with numerous designs and symbols, was left outside the mall's movie theater with a note claiming it was a bomb, ABC7 reports. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's bomb squad responded to the scene. Bomb squad members X-rayed and dismantled the toilet, apparently without finding any explosives, after it was inspected by a drone, reports KTLA .

Police said a male suspect was arrested in nearby Burbank, but didn't comment on any possible motive. After the suspicious toilet and note were found, "our team immediately contacted the Glendale Police Department who swiftly arrived on site, secured the area and cleared the item," the mall's owner said in a statement, per NBC Los Angeles. "As a result of our significant investment in security measures, we were able to quickly assist the GPD in identifying and locating a suspect who was then arrested." (Read more bomb threat stories.)