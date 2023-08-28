Elton John Spends Night in the Hospital

Elton John had to spend the night in the hospital after falling at his villa in Nice, France, reports the Guardian. The 76-year-old is back home again. A spokesman tells the BBC that John had a "slip" at the villa on Sunday and went to the Princess Grace hospital in Monaco as a "precautionary measure." No details on the severity of the fall were released. "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health," says the spokesman.