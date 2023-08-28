Elton John Spends Night in the Hospital

Elton John had to spend the night in the hospital after falling at his villa in Nice, France, reports the Guardian. The 76-year-old is back home again. A spokesman tells the BBC that John had a "slip" at the villa on Sunday and went to the Princess Grace hospital in Monaco as a "precautionary measure." No details on the severity of the fall were released. "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and his now back at home and in good health," says the spokesman.
John wrapped up what he called his final live tour last month and has since been spending time in France with husband David Furnish and their two sons. He also recently surfaced in headlines when he had to testify in a Kevin Spacey trial about a party Spacey attended at his residence years ago. CNN notes that John suffered a fall in 2021 that resulted in hip surgery and forced him to postpone concert dates. (Read more Elton John stories.)