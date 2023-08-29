Crowded Republican Field Shrinks by One

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is out
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 29, 2023 12:39 PM CDT
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Drops From 2024 Race
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines on Friday, July 28, 2023.   (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

One of the longer shots in the Republican field is calling it quits. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced on X Tuesday that he was suspending his 2024 campaign for president. It's not a huge surprise: The 45-year-old was barely registering in the polls and failed to qualify for the first GOP debate, reports Politico. Suarez did not issue an endorsement upon dropping out, notes the AP. He had been critical during his short campaign of his state's governor, Ron DeSantis. And while he had been critical of Donald Trump previously, Suarez largely avoided direct attacks on him during the campaign, per the AP.

"Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Suarez wrote on X, adding that "it was a privilege to come so close to appearing on stage with the other candidates at last week's first debate." Suarez would have become the first Latino elected president, as well as the first sitting mayor, had he won. (Read more Francis Suarez stories.)

