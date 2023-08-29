Crowded Republican Field Shrinks by One

One of the longer shots in the Republican field is calling it quits. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced on X Tuesday that he was suspending his 2024 campaign for president. It's not a huge surprise: The 45-year-old was barely registering in the polls and failed to qualify for the first GOP debate, reports Politico. Suarez did not issue an endorsement upon dropping out, notes the AP. He had been critical during his short campaign of his state's governor, Ron DeSantis. And while he had been critical of Donald Trump previously, Suarez largely avoided direct attacks on him during the campaign, per the AP.