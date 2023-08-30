El Chapo to Judge: Let My Wife, Kids Visit Me

His wife, a convicted felon herself, is set to be released soon
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 30, 2023 2:00 AM CDT
El Chapo Wants Judge to Let His Wife Visit Him in Jail
FILE - This Feb. 22, 2014 file photo shows Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the head of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, being escorted to a helicopter in Mexico City following his capture overnight in the beach resort town of Mazatlan, Mexico. .   (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman would like to see his wife, once her own prison sentence is up. The Mexican drug lord is serving a life sentence plus 30 years at a Colorado supermax prison (where, he said earlier this year, he is experiencing "psychological torment") and, in a handwritten letter to the federal judge who oversaw his case, he asks that his wife be allowed to visit along with their twin daughters, CBS News reports. His wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, not only helped him run his drug empire but also helped him escape from a Mexican prison in 2015, and was sentenced to three years behind bars. She is expected to be released in mid-September.

Guzman noted in his letter that his mother and sister do not have travel visas and would not be able to visit him, but that after his wife's confinement ends, she "will be able to travel anywhere in the country." His daughters, who are in school in Mexico, would only be able to visit him "during the vacation period, 2 times per year [or] 3 times at most," he wrote. ABC 7's legal analyst doesn't think Guzman is likely to see his request granted. "He is subjected to what are called special administrative measures that are very restrictive measures that are put in place against the most high risk prisoners, the ones that pose the greatest danger of running a criminal enterprise or posing a threat to other people," he says. "And, he's on that list." (Read more Joaquin Guzman stories.)

