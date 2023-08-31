Idalia Leaves Trail of Destruction in Southeast

Tropical Storm Idalia descended on the Carolinas on its way out to the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, leaving a trail of flooding and destruction throughout the Southeast that stretched back to its landfall as a hurricane in Florida. Rescue and repair efforts continued in the areas the storm passed Wednesday and there was no immediate word on the toll from the ferocious winds and inundating waters, but authorities counted at least one death.

Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says a man in Valdosta, Georgia, died when a tree fell on him as he tried to clear another tree out of the road, the AP reports. "The guy was out working on cleaning up a tree in the road, just a local citizen doing good things," Paulk says. "A big gust of wind came up and dropped another tree, killed him instantly."

No hurricane-related deaths were officially confirmed in Florida, but the state's highway patrol reported two people killed in separate weather-related crashes just hours before Idalia made landfall.

The storm left as many as a half-million customers without power in Florida and other states at one point as it ripped down power poles and lines. Still, it was far less destructive than feared, providing only glancing blows to Tampa Bay and other more populated areas as it came ashore with 125mph winds in the rural Big Bend area of Florida.