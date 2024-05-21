Donald Trump's Manhattan jury won't hear from the former president himself. Defense attorneys in his hush-money trial called only two witnesses—neither of them Trump—before resting their case on Tuesday morning, reports Politico . Closing arguments will follow, though not until after the Memorial Day weekend. After the defense rested, jurors were sent home until next Tuesday, per the AP . The New York Times predicts jurors will begin their deliberations sometime next week.

The final witness in the case was Robert Costello, whose purpose was to undermine the credibility of Michael Cohen but who drew more attention for clashing with Judge Juan Merchan on Monday. Costello, a former federal prosecutor, could be heard muttering under his breath and referring to the trial as "ridiculous" while on the stand. "If you try to stare me down one more time, I will remove you from the stand," Merchan told him at one point, according to a court transcript. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)