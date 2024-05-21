Trump Decides Not to Take the Stand

Defense rests, with closing arguments up next
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted May 21, 2024 10:25 AM CDT
Trump Decides Not to Take the Stand
Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court with his attorneys Emil Bove, left, and Todd Blanche on Tuesday in New York.   (Mark Peterson/Pool Photo via AP)

Donald Trump's Manhattan jury won't hear from the former president himself. Defense attorneys in his hush-money trial called only two witnesses—neither of them Trump—before resting their case on Tuesday morning, reports Politico. Closing arguments will follow, though not until after the Memorial Day weekend. After the defense rested, jurors were sent home until next Tuesday, per the AP. The New York Times predicts jurors will begin their deliberations sometime next week.

The final witness in the case was Robert Costello, whose purpose was to undermine the credibility of Michael Cohen but who drew more attention for clashing with Judge Juan Merchan on Monday. Costello, a former federal prosecutor, could be heard muttering under his breath and referring to the trial as "ridiculous" while on the stand. "If you try to stare me down one more time, I will remove you from the stand," Merchan told him at one point, according to a court transcript. (More Trump hush-money trial stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X