Taylor Swift's New Venture: Concert Film

The many, many Taylor Swift fans who couldn't score tickets to the Eras tour because they sold out so quickly have a consolation prize: A concert movie is coming. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film will play in AMC Theaters starting on October 13, reports CNN . "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote on Instagram . Tickets are $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for kids, and they're already on sale , notes Variety .

Swift has wrapped up the North American leg of the "juggernaut" tour and is on a break before beginning a run at venues around the world in November, per the New York Times. She won't finish until November of 2024 and will perform at least nine additional shows in the US before then. When all is said and done, Swift may reach $1.4 billion in ticket sales for the tour, per the Times. She also has a new album dropping soon: 1989 (Taylor's Version) is out on Oct. 27. The concert film runs for two hours and 45 minutes and is directed by Sam Wrench, a veteran of such live-event music films. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)