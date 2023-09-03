Road rage: Most of us have dealt with it, in one form or another. Those different forms—cutting people off, not letting others change lanes, honking the horn, and flipping the bird, just to name a few—are what Forbes Advisor included in its attempt to determine which states have the most confrontational drivers, based off a survey of 10,000 licensed adult drivers across the country. The poll asked about tailgating; drivers yelling or cursing at them, and more extreme actions like drivers forcing their car off the road or getting out of their vehicles for a confrontation. Arizona was shown to host the most confrontational drivers, while Delaware was the most pleasant to cruise around. See how other states fared: