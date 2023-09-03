Drivers in This State Are the Most Confrontational

Arizona tops Forbes Advisor's list of those with the most road rage
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 3, 2023 1:10 PM CDT
States With the Worst Road Rage
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/SanneBerg)

Road rage: Most of us have dealt with it, in one form or another. Those different forms—cutting people off, not letting others change lanes, honking the horn, and flipping the bird, just to name a few—are what Forbes Advisor included in its attempt to determine which states have the most confrontational drivers, based off a survey of 10,000 licensed adult drivers across the country. The poll asked about tailgating; drivers yelling or cursing at them, and more extreme actions like drivers forcing their car off the road or getting out of their vehicles for a confrontation. Arizona was shown to host the most confrontational drivers, while Delaware was the most pleasant to cruise around. See how other states fared:

Most Confrontational

  1. Arizona, a score of 100 out of 100
  2. Rhode Island, 98.46
  3. West Virginia, 97.82
  4. Virginia, 96.97
  5. Oklahoma, 96.49
  6. Alabama, 96.12
  7. Connecticut, 93.46
  8. Illinois, 88.94
  9. Texas, 82.23
  10. Ohio, 77.82
Least Confrontational
  1. New Mexico, 23.35
  2. Indiana, 21.28
  3. Iowa, 19.89
  4. Washington, 17.23
  5. New Hampshire, 10.59
  6. Wyoming, 9.31
  7. Louisiana, 9.26
  8. South Dakota, 7.87
  9. Iowa, 1.76
  10. Delaware, 0
See here how drivers in other states do behind the wheel. (Check out the best US cities to be without a car.)

