S&P Edges Up, Puts Wraps on a Strong Week

Stocks had a relatively quiet day on Wall Street Friday as investors weighed the implications of a new government report showing that US job growth increased at a healthy but more moderate pace last month.

"From a data-dependent Fed perspective, the economic data we have seen in August in conjunction with today's jobs report certainly reinforces the idea that we have seen the last rate hike during this cycle," said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, per the AP. Banks and financial services stocks accounted for a big share of the gains among S&P 500 companies Friday. Charles Schwab rose 2.3% and US Bancorp added 1.5%. Rising oil prices helped push energy stocks higher: Exxon Mobil rose 2.1%, and Chevron was up 2%.

Communications stocks were among the market's laggards. Disney dropped 2.4% after the entertainment giant pulled its programming, including ESPN, from Charter Communication's Spectrum TV after the companies failed to come to terms on a new distribution deal. Charter was down 3.2%. Elsewhere in the market, traders had their eye on the latest batch of company earnings reports. Broadcom reported third-quarter earnings and revenue growth, but its shares fell 5.2% amid worries over slowing momentum in its storage and broadband businesses. Dell jumped 22.5% after its fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street estimates. Nutanix gained 12.7% after reporting better-than-expected results.