UK Terror Suspect Flees Prison Dressed as a Chef

Nationwide search includes increased checks at borders, ports
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 6, 2023 5:09 PM CDT
UK Hunts Terror Suspect Who Fled Prison in Chef's Uniform
Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police shows Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, who went missing from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday.   (Metropolitan Police via AP)

The UK has issued a nationwide appeal for tips as it searches for a terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday. Officials suspect Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, sneaked out of Wandsworth prison through a prison kitchen, holding on to a delivery van while dressed in a prison-issue chef's uniform, the BBC reports. He was being held in the Victorian-era lockup while awaiting trial after being accused of planting fake bombs at a military base. Although they said Khalife doesn't post a great risk to the public, officials asked that anyone who encounters him call 999 instead of approaching him.

Security checks were stepped up at borders and ports, causing delays for travelers, per the Guardian. Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airport, and the Port of Dover were among the places affected. Prison officials declined to address unconfirmed reports that the prisoner got out by clinging to the bottom of the van. A court was told earlier this year that Khalife left the inoperable devices at a defense site where he was stationed to spark fear. Khalife was expelled from the armed services this year, though he hasn't stood trial yet. He's charged with terrorism and Official Secrets Act crimes. (Read more United Kingdom stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X