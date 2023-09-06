UK Terror Suspect Flees Prison Dressed as a Chef

The UK has issued a nationwide appeal for tips as it searches for a terrorism suspect who escaped from a London prison on Wednesday. Officials suspect Daniel Abed Khalife, 21, sneaked out of Wandsworth prison through a prison kitchen, holding on to a delivery van while dressed in a prison-issue chef's uniform, the BBC reports. He was being held in the Victorian-era lockup while awaiting trial after being accused of planting fake bombs at a military base. Although they said Khalife doesn't post a great risk to the public, officials asked that anyone who encounters him call 999 instead of approaching him.

Security checks were stepped up at borders and ports, causing delays for travelers, per the Guardian. Heathrow Airport, Manchester Airport, and the Port of Dover were among the places affected. Prison officials declined to address unconfirmed reports that the prisoner got out by clinging to the bottom of the van. A court was told earlier this year that Khalife left the inoperable devices at a defense site where he was stationed to spark fear. Khalife was expelled from the armed services this year, though he hasn't stood trial yet. He's charged with terrorism and Official Secrets Act crimes. (Read more United Kingdom stories.)