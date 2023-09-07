Where to Run When the Zombies Come

Another Walking Dead spinoff debuts on AMC this week, notes Yahoo Entertainment. Which, of course, prompted the company Lawn Love to ponder which cities would best be able to fend off a zombie apocalypse. Among the factors: proximity to military bases, gun stores, supermarkets (to stock up on supplies), helipads, or bodies of water for escape. Basements are also helpful, as is having a good share of healthy, mobile citizens. The upshot is that if the zombies rise up, head for Houston and steer clear of Miramar, Florida, which ranked dead last (undead last?) in the list of 200 US cities.



Best cities for surviving zombie apocalypse

Houston, Texas, 66.14 New York City, 62.39 San Antonio, Texas, 57.47 Miami, 55.45 Los Angeles, 55.25 Austin, Texas, 51.92 San Diego, California, 51.33 Las Vegas, 51.28 Chicago, 49.50 Orlando, Florida, 48.96