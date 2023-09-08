Grand Jury Recommended Charges Against Graham

It appears Lindsey Graham dodged a legal bullet in Georgia. The special grand jury that investigated former President Trump recommended charging many more people who did not ultimately get indicted, including the South Carolina senator, two former senators from Georgia (Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue), and longtime Trump ally Michael Flynn, according to a report released Friday. In all, the panel recommended charges against 39 people, although only 19 were indicted, per the AP . Parts of the report had been released in February, but a judge had delayed the release of any recommendations for specific charges against specific people until after last month's indictment of the 19. The newly released full report is here .

The panel spent seven months hearing from some 75 witnesses before completing a report in December with recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. It was not immediately clear why Willis chose not to bring charges against Graham and the others. Graham testified before the grand jury in November after losing a legal fight to avoid doing so. As CNN reports, he had called Georgia state officials—including secretary of state Brad Raffensperger—after the election on Trump's behalf. "He claimed that Graham, on one call, appeared to be asking him to find a way to set aside legally cast ballots," per the Washington Post.