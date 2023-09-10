FBI Arrests Man ID'd by Jan. 6 Online Investigators

An Indiana man who law enforcement officials say helped spark some of the worst violence to take place at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, has been arrested almost two years after online sleuths determined his identity and tipped off the FBI. Court records show Gregory Mijares, 41, was arrested Friday and charged with felony civil disorder and two misdemeanor counts, NBC News reports. Mijares has been referred to as "Gas Hat" because video footage showed him wearing a gas mask on top of his head that day.

Prosecutors say Mijares was one of the first rioters to chase retreating officers into the lower west terrace tunnel of the Capitol, per the Hill. Mijares then opened the broken doors that police had locked behind them after other rioters shattered their glass panes, a news release says, allowing the mob to surge ahead. Mijares "held up his middle finger at officers" before opening the door, then confronted and fought them, the FBI says. An affidavit says Mijares admitted to many of the accusations, including fighting officers. Prosecutors say he also took part in two other efforts against the police line. More than 600 of the 1,100 people arrested by the FBI in the Capitol attack have been convicted and sentenced so far, per NBC. (Read more Capitol riot stories.)