Yellen: Signs Point Away From Recession

Polls show Americans are feeling a bit better about the US economy lately, per the Wall Street Journal, and that includes Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Asked if the nation will be able to head off a recession while keeping inflation under control, she told Bloomberg, "I think you'd have to say we're on a path that looks exactly like that." The inflation rate has been dropping for 13 months except for a bump in July, when it rose 3.2%. "Every measure of inflation is on the road down," Yellen said. The Federal Reserve Board will decide whether to raise interest rates later this month to try to knock inflation down to the 2% target.