DraftKings Apologizes for 'Never Forget' 9/11 Promotion

Sports betting website DraftKings has apologized for a 9/11-themed parlay it promoted on the eve of the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. The parlay "Never Forget: Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11" appeared in a tweet Sunday night and remained up for hours, the Boston Globe reports. Screenshots on Awful Announcing showed commenters slamming the "absolutely INSANE" parlay and wondering when it would be taken down. The parlay involved the New York Mets, New York Giants, and New York Yankees.

The Mets are playing in New York City on Monday, while the Yankees are playing in Boston, where two of the planes hijacked on 9/11 had taken off, the Globe notes. The Giants are playing at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, close to Newark International Airport, which another hijacked plane departed. "We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11," DraftKings said in a statement after the tweet was taken down. "We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected."

Bret Eagleson, who runs the 9/11 Justice organization for families and first responders, tells the AP that the promotion was "tone-deaf." "It is shameful to use the national tragedy of 9/11 to promote a business," says Eagleson, whose father was killed in the World Trade Center. "We need accountability, justice, and closure, not self-interest and shameless promotion." (Read more 9/11 anniversary stories.)