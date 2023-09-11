Former NFL Star Arrested for Being 'Unruly Passenger'

Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was kicked off a flight and arrested in Kentucky early Monday morning. Jones was arrested at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after police were called around 6am about an "unruly passenger" on a flight scheduled to depart, WLWT reports. The Boone County Jail says he was booked on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening, per the AP .

When Jones was released hours later, he told WKRC that he had been kicked off the flight after a dispute over a phone charger at his seat that didn't work. Jones firmly denied being drunk or threatening. The 39-year-old said he had been on his way to New Jersey for the Monday Night Football game. "I'm hurt, this is embarrassing," he told WLWT. Jones said that when he asked a flight attendant to change his seat, he was told the plane would have to turn around.

Jones was arrested and suspended numerous times during a 12-year NFL career that ended with the Denver Broncos in 2018. In recent years, his legal troubles have continued with multiple incidents in the Cincinnati area, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In 2021, he pleaded no contest to assault charges after punching and kicking a nightclub security guard. (Read more Adam "Pacman" Jones stories.)