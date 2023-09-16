This Is the Happiest State in America

Utah takes the top spot in WalletHub ranking, West Virginia is last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 16, 2023 2:40 PM CDT
These Are the Happiest US States
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/ViewApart)

In some states, happiness seems to come more easily. WalletHub analyzed various environmental factors to see which US states boast more contented surroundings, examining 30 metrics in three main categories: emotional and physical well-being, including such factors as the share of adults with depression or alcohol use disorder, life expectancy, and how well people sleep; work environment (think commute times, number of hours worked, economic security, and unemployment rates); and community and environment, which looked at everything from weather and safety to volunteerism and divorce rates. Utah took the No. 1 spot in WalletHub's rankings, while West Virginia came in last. Here, the other states in the top and bottom 10:

Happiest states

  1. Utah (No. 1 in "Work Environment," "Community & Environment" categories)
  2. Hawaii (No. 1 in "Emotional & Physical Well-Being" category)
  3. Maryland
  4. Minnesota
  5. New Jersey
  6. Connecticut
  7. California
  8. Florida
  9. Idaho
  10. Nebraska

Least happy states
  1. Oklahoma
  2. New Mexico
  3. Alaska
  4. Mississippi
  5. Alabama
  6. Kentucky
  7. Arkansas
  8. Tennessee
  9. Louisiana
  10. West Virginia (last in "Emotional & Physical Well-Being," "Work Environment" categories)
Check out how other states fare here. (This is the happiest city in America.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X