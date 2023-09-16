This Is the Happiest State in America

In some states, happiness seems to come more easily. WalletHub analyzed various environmental factors to see which US states boast more contented surroundings, examining 30 metrics in three main categories: emotional and physical well-being, including such factors as the share of adults with depression or alcohol use disorder, life expectancy, and how well people sleep; work environment (think commute times, number of hours worked, economic security, and unemployment rates); and community and environment, which looked at everything from weather and safety to volunteerism and divorce rates. Utah took the No. 1 spot in WalletHub's rankings, while West Virginia came in last. Here, the other states in the top and bottom 10: