A former NBA player who counted the Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic among his teams has died. "We are terribly saddened to learn of the loss of our former teammate, Brandon Hunter," the Magic wrote online Tuesday night of its ex-forward. "We send our deepest condolences to the entire Hunter family." Per the Bleacher Report , Hunter, who played one season for the Celtics, then one for the Magic, was 42. A cause of death and other details haven't been confirmed, but Tim O'Shea, a former coach at Ohio University, where Hunter played before his NBA debut, revealed some additional info on social media, per the Daily Beast .

"Apparently Brandon collapsed at the end of a yoga class," O'Shea wrote on Facebook, noting that Hunter died in Orlando, Florida. As a star forward for Ohio U's Bobcats, Hunter earned three All-MAC conference first-team selections and as a senior, he led the NCAA in rebounding. He was the 56th pick in the second round of the 2003 NBA draft. TMZ notes that Hunter also had an "extensive" career abroad, including playing for global clubs in Italy, Greece, and Puerto Rico, among others.

After he hung up his professional jersey, Hunter got into coaching and sports management, as well as real estate. "We stayed in touch over the years, and I was incredibly proud of the husband, father, and citizen he became," O'Shea noted. "Gone way too soon," Ohio University head coach Jeff Boals wrote online. "One of the best to ever put on the green and white." (Read more NBA stories.)