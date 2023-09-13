Boy Saves Drowning Man With CPR Learned 'on TV'

Twelve-year-old Austen MacMillan was swimming with his behavioral therapist in a backyard pool when the therapist decided to see how long he could hold his breath underwater. He didn't come back up. "It was like [five to six] minutes he was under the water and I was like, 'That's way too long. He cannot do that,'" says Austen, who jumped into action to save the man and is now being called a hero, per ABC News . A surveillance camera captured the boy from Wellington, Florida, pulling Jason Piquette's limp body from the pool's deep end before running to get help, which he didn't find. Instead, Austen returned to the pool and began administering CPR. "I saw it on TV," he tells WPBF . Specifically, in a key scene from Netflix's Stranger Things, per ABC.

"After I gave him CPR, he woke up a few minutes later," Austen tells the outlet. That was just as Austen's dad returned home and called 911. Piquette tells ABC that he was likely underwater for just 30 seconds when he passed out "and I don't know why." "I'm just so, like, amazed at how strong he was and how wise he was in that moment," he says of Austen. "I wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for him," he adds, per WPBF. "He is an absolute hero and he always will be." Austen advises other people in his situation to stay calm, "try to learn from the situation, and help the person." The outlet notes his family has since hosted a CPR class for family and friends so that they can all be ready to save a life in a similar situation. (Read more uplifting news stories.)