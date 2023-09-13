What if you knew it was likely the last time you'd see a loved one? Barbara Carolan knew, and a video of the 94-year-old's conversation with the equally elderly sister she'd traveled across the country to see has gone viral on TikTok . Carolan—who lived in Seabrook, New Hampshire, for decades but now lives in assisted living in Lawrence, Massachusetts—hadn't seen her sister since 2020 due to the pandemic. She decided to make the 2,700-mile trek to Nevada to see Shirley, who turns 90 in December, for what she figured would be the last time, granddaughter Stephanie Shively tells WMUR .

Shively accompanied Carolan on the six-day trip, which began Sept. 4. "Mostly they sat around reminiscing about old times," Shively tells Seacoastonline. "And they had sleepovers. It was wonderful to see." But the most wonderful thing that emerged, according to the internet, at least, is a video Shively took of the women's conversation one night before bed.

"We're going to see each other again," Shirley is heard saying. "But we did, we had a wonderful, wonderful life," a crying Carolan says. Shirley continues, "If we don't see each other on this Earth, we'll see you in heaven." Carolan replies through tears, "You betcha, you betcha." Shirley then admonishes her, "Don't say goodbye." Replies Carolan, "I'm not going to. There's no way I'm going to say goodbye to you." The 31-second video finishes with Shirley saying, "Until we meet again. That's it." It's been viewed more than 13 million times as of this writing. (Read more uplifting news stories.)