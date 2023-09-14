Key to Fugitive's Survival: a Watermelon Farm

So how did escaped prison inmate Danelo Cavalcante survive for two weeks in the woods of Pennsylvania? Authorities have revealed more details about Cavalcante's time on the lam—and his plans to stay free—before his capture on Wednesday.

Cavalcante lucked out by stumbling upon a watermelon farm soon after his escape on Aug. 31 and living off the fruit, reports NBC News. He told authorities he would crack open the watermelon with his head, per the AP. He also drank water from a stream. Elusive: The 34-year-old convicted murderer traveled only at night, when he would try to break into local dwellings and garages. He managed to steal a van, a rifle, extra clothes, and a razor with which he shaved off his facial hair. He buried his feces and hid in foliage so thick that he said officers all but stumbled over him on three different occasions before his capture.