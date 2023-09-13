Escaped Murderer Danelo Cavalcante Is Caught

Pennsylvania State Police say escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante has been captured after nearly two weeks on the run. State police announced Cavalcante's capture on X on Wednesday and planned a news conference announcing details for 9:30am ET. Heavily armed police had descended on the South Coventry Township area, closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors. Cavalcante, 34, had broken out of the Chester County jail Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021, reports the AP.