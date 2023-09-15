Driver Allegedly Shot Man as He Helped Deer Cross Road

As a man stood in his driveway with his wife, attempting to alert passing cars to deer that were crossing the road so that drivers would slow down, one of those drivers fatally shot him, police say. Dylan Picard, 22, was arrested September 8, the day after the incident that happened north of Snohomish, Washington, the Everett Herald reports. Dan Spaeth, a corrections officer at the Monroe Correctional Complex, was facing one direction and his wife was facing another when she heard a "pop" and turned to see Spaeth on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest, MyNorthwest reports.

Surveillance footage showed the vehicles that were driving by at the time, and the next day, police officers located and pulled over one of those vehicles, which Picard was driving. Police say Picard admitted he'd been scared when the Jeep in front of him slowed down and he saw Spaeth and his wife in the street. He claimed he saw Spaeth hit the Jeep with his hands and yell, and he says Spaeth then started running toward his vehicle. He allegedly told police he fired a shot in an attempt to scare Spaeth and his wife. People are known to speed on the street where the couple live. Spaeth leaves behind a 7-year-old son, the Washington Post reports. (Read more shooting stories.)