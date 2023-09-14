Tent Collapses at Staff Lunch

26 are injured, 5 seriously during employee appreciation event
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 14, 2023 5:55 PM CDT
A collapsed tent sits in a parking lot Thursday in the 5600 block of West 73rd Street in Bedford Park, Illinois.   (Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

A tent collapsed onto a gathering at event in a suburban Chicago parking lot on Thursday, sending 26 people to hospitals, five of them with serious injuries. A witness said a gust of wind brought down the tent during an annual outdoor luncheon at Design Collective by Cinta in Bedford Park. Another witness said he saw the tent fly through the air, along with cups and plates, WLS reports. In a statement, Cintas said several of its workers were hurt during the employee appreciation event. (Read more Illinois stories.)

