Boebert's Beetlejuice Controversy Is Growing

Lauren Boebert's Beetlejuice controversy is not fading away in media coverage in her home state of Colorado. The Republican congresswoman was booted from a Denver theater over the weekend after people around her complained she was vaping and generally being too loud and disturbing during the musical. Boebert sarcastically acknowledged she got thrown out for "laughing and singing too loud," though she denied the vaping part. Now, however, NBC affiliate 9News has obtained video that it says "clearly shows Boebert vaping." The video is here . And the Denver Post further reports that the woman who asked Boebert to stop vaping is pregnant. Boebert rejected her request, the woman said.

"The guy she was with offered to buy me and my husband cocktails," the woman tells the Megan Schrader of the Post, who slammed Boebert's "astounding sense of entitlement" in the opinion piece. "I'm pregnant!" An incident report from the Buell Theatre said ushers received three different complaints about Boebert and her partner "vaping, singing, (and) causing a disturbance," per 9News. "These people in front of us were outrageous," the woman tells Schrader. "I've never seen anyone act like that before." 9News adds this description: "The footage shows her taking photos with the flash on during the performance. She's also seen raising arms and clapping while almost everyone is seen sitting quietly." (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)