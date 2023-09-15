Longtime Hollywood Couple Calls It Quits

One of Hollywood's most enduring couples is no more. Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee Furnace are separating after 27 years, reports TMZ . The statement they gave to People suggests an amicable split. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," they write. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." They added that they will "undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness."

The Australian pair—she is 67, he is 54—met back in 1995 on the set of the Aussie TV series Correlli and married the following year, per CNN. A few years ago, Jackman recalled meeting her for the first time when she got into a car he was already in, per People. "She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'" The couple have two children, Ava, 18, and Oscar, 23. (Read more Hugh Jackman stories.)