Chris Christie: If I Flop in New Hampshire, I'll Quit

Chris Christie is lagging in the polls, but he's making what the New York Times calls a "big bet" on the 2024 race. "I can't see myself leaving the race under any circumstances before New Hampshire," he tells the newspaper. "If I don't do well in New Hampshire, then I'll leave." The former New Jersey governor is putting the vast majority of his campaign effort into the state—somewhere around 90% of his events since February, according to the Times. It may be paying off: The Hill notes that a recent Emerson College poll has him in second place at 9% in New Hampshire, though still well behind Donald Trump at 49%.