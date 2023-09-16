After Lauren Boebert was kicked out of a Denver theater last weekend for "causing a disturbance" during a performance of Beetlejuice, new details are now out over exactly what kind of disturbance it was. It had already been publicized that complaints were logged over Boebert reportedly singing, vaping (which she initially denied), and otherwise being loud, but new video has now emerged showing Boebert and her male companion seemingly groping each other "during a family-friendly performance ... [recommended] for children 10 and up," per Insider .

TMZ has grainy video of the "way more handsy" incident, with Boebert's date appearing to fondle one of her breasts, followed by the 36-year-old grandmother putting her hands on the inside of his leg and seeming to caress it (TMZ says it looks like she grabs his crotch at one point). Some online noted that Boebert's actions were hypocritical, considering she has taken a hard anti-LGBTQ+ stance, including railing against drag queens. "Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars," she posted online in June 2022.

"Fully-clothed drag queen dancing at brunch = somehow bad for kids," transgender activist Charlotte Clymer noted Friday. "Lauren Boebert groping her date's penis while he fondles her breasts in front of children at a crowded theatre = somehow appropriate." The AP reports that Boebert has now issued an apology for the Sunday disturbance at Denver's Buell Theatre. In her statement, Boebert notes that she was indeed vaping, but says her initial denial was because she "genuinely did not recall" doing it—perhaps because of "the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment."

As for the rest of her antics (though she doesn't address the groping allegations), Boebert says that she's been struggling to handle her "public and difficult divorce," and that "I simply fell short of my values on Sunday." She calls the entire experience "humbling." "While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that," she writes. (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)