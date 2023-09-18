Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star Dead at 43

Billy Miller, who won three Daytime Emmys during his six years starring on The Young and the Restless, died Friday, just two days before he would have turned 44. The soap opera star, who began his career as a model before going on to act in All My Children, joined The Young and the Restless in 2008 and left in 2014 for General Hospital, where he was a regular until 2019, Deadline reports. He also starred in five episodes of Suits and appeared on shows including NCIS, The Rookie, Ray Donovan, Truth Be Told, Major Crimes, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Castle, and Enormous and movies including American Sniper and Urban Cowboy, Variety reports.