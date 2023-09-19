Ariana Grande, Husband Are Divorcing

It's officially over for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez after nearly two and a half years of marriage. The celebrity couple, who kept their relationship largely private, got engaged in 2020 and wed the following year. But Grande on Monday filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, CNN reports. Gomez filed his own divorce paperwork "immediately" afterward, in what TMZ calls a "clearly coordinated effort." Sources tell the gossip site the former couple worked out all the details beforehand, had a prenuptial agreement, and expect a clean and easy break. The last time they were pictured together on social media was November 2022, and the date of separation on their divorce paperwork was listed as February 2023.