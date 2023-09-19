Ariana Grande, Husband Are Divorcing

It's officially over for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez after nearly two and a half years of marriage. The celebrity couple, who kept their relationship largely private, got engaged in 2020 and wed the following year. But Grande on Monday filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, CNN reports. Gomez filed his own divorce paperwork "immediately" afterward, in what TMZ calls a "clearly coordinated effort." Sources tell the gossip site the former couple worked out all the details beforehand, had a prenuptial agreement, and expect a clean and easy break. The last time they were pictured together on social media was November 2022, and the date of separation on their divorce paperwork was listed as February 2023.
Elle has a primer on Gomez, a luxury home realtor, as well as the couple's relationship, which reportedly started months before they were first spotted together publicly on Valentine's Day 2020. Rumors of a split first started swirling in July of this year when Grande was spotted without her wedding ring, and TMZ reported that same month that Grande had separated from Gomez months prior and had started dating her co-star in the movie version of Wicked, Ethan Slater. Slater also recently filed for divorce from his wife, with whom he shares a child born last year. (Read more Ariana Grande stories.)