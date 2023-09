Last week's decision by the United Auto Workers to launch a strike isn't exactly an outlier. The Wall Street Journal reports that the US logged 4.1 million missed days of work because of labor strikes last month alone—the highest such monthly figure since August 2000. The stat comes from the Labor Department. The other big strike at the moment, of course, is the one going on in Hollywood. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America have more than 171,000 combined members.