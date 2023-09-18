Russell Brand Tour Dates Called Off

The remaining three dates on Russell Brand's standup comedy tour in the UK have been called off, days after UK news outlets reported on allegations of sexual assault against the actor and comedian. In a statement, promoters said the "Bipolarisation" tour dates, including a sold-out Tuesday show in Windsor, had been postponed, the New York Times reports. "We don't like doing it—but we know you'll understand," promoters said. Brand's management agency has cut its ties with him , and publishers Bluebird said Monday that they had "taken the decision to pause all future publishing with Russell Brand," reports the Guardian .

Brand could also be facing deepening legal trouble. The Los Angeles Police Department said it doesn't have any open investigations of Brand, who was accused by a woman of raping her in the city in 2012, but London's Metropolitan Police said Tuesday that it had received a complaint about an alleged sexual assault in the city in 2003, the Telegraph reports. The complaint is separate from the allegations from four women aired in a joint investigation by the Times, Sunday Times, and Channel 4. "Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support," police said. Brand did not appear for his usual Monday live broadcast on Rumble, the Guardian reports. (Read more Russell Brand stories.)