Forget WFH. It's Time to WFG

As NPR put it this month on Morning Edition, "working from home is so 2020." What's next? Well, as the Wall Street Journal put it last month, "the hottest new office is the gym." A lawyer from Virginia who puts in an 8am-8pm work day at his local rock climbing gym two days a week tells NPR that in addition to the benefit of getting more exercise and achieving better work-life balance, he believes the setup also improves his work. "I find that when I finish up a climbing session and start work, I feel like my brain is already mentally primed with that creative energy," he says. "So I'll notice that I'm more productive in that session immediately afterwards."