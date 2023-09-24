Forget WFH. It's Time to WFG

As NPR put it this month on Morning Edition, "working from home is so 2020." What's next? Well, as the Wall Street Journal put it last month, "the hottest new office is the gym." A lawyer from Virginia who puts in an 8am-8pm work day at his local rock climbing gym two days a week tells NPR that in addition to the benefit of getting more exercise and achieving better work-life balance, he believes the setup also improves his work. "I find that when I finish up a climbing session and start work, I feel like my brain is already mentally primed with that creative energy," he says. "So I'll notice that I'm more productive in that session immediately afterwards."
The marketing director at the rock climbing gym, which has a co-working space, agrees that getting the blood pumping also seems to get the productivity juices flowing. And as the Journal notes, gyms are increasingly offering desks, electrical outlets, or even separate office areas; some have offered co-working clients entire floors to use—separate from the gym floor, and for an additional fee. One business owner started with a desk at her local LifeTime gym and eventually grew her architectural firm to five employees; they rent an office space in the gym with several desks. Read or listen to NPR's full story here, or see the WSJ's full story here. (Read more remote working stories.)