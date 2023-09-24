Jay-Z Selects Super Bowl Act

Usher had said that he'd "be a fool" to turn down an invitation to perform during a Super Bowl halftime. So he's apparently demonstrated his good sense in accepting the gig. The show's sponsors announced Sunday that Usher Bowl will be the halftime headliner when the next championship game is played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, CBS Sports reports. "It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list," Usher said in a statement. "I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before."

The choice was made by Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation is the executive producer of the NFL's biggest show. His statement called Usher "the ultimate artist and showman," noting his choreography in addition to his singing. Jay-Z's recent Super Bowl productions have been highly decorated, per the Hollywood Reporter. Jay-Z won an Emmy with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar for the 2022 hip-hop extravaganza. Rihanna has five Emmy nominations for this year's show, and Jay-Z has two.

Usher has been on the big stage before, appearing in the 2011 show headlined by the Black Eyed Peas. Travel time will be minimal: Usher has had a Las Vegas residency since 2021. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the first Super Bowl hosted by Las Vegas. Many of Usher's biggest hits were recorded with other artists—such as Alicia Keys and will.i.am.—which Billboard notes could lead to speculation over the next four-plus months about who might join him onstage. (Read more Usher stories.)