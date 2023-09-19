A father in Columbus, Ohio, shared video of an exchange with two city officers who came to his door, and the department says it's now investigating how they handled things. As 10TV explains, the father called police to report that his 11-year-old daughter had been manipulated by an adult to share explicit photos. By the time officers arrived, the girl had gone to bed, and the father told the officers he'd hoped they could talk to her. Part of the exchange, per the Columbus Dispatch :

The father ends the conversation, asking, "Are you serious?" and goes back into the house. His resulting TikTok video has gone viral, with more than 720,000 views as of Tuesday morning. The city police department acknowledged it has seen the video. "Incidents involving minors are handled with the highest degree of concern," says the statement. "Sexual Assault Unit detectives were immediately notified of the incident and have since initiated an investigation."

Coverage at Insider notes that the phrase "child porn" used by the officer is generally frowned upon by advocates because it suggests the imagery is on par with adult porn created by consenting adults. The preferred phrase is "child sexual abuse material," or CSAM. (Read more Columbus, Ohio stories.)